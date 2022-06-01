Airtel Introduces New Broadband Plans, Check Prices, Benefits, and More
Know about the benefits and prices of Airtel Broadband plans
Bharti Airtel has come up with new Xstream Fiber broadband plans that are not very different from the previous plans but they offer more benefits. It is obvious that the better plans will be a bit costly as well. Airtel has announced its three new broadband plans, which include Rs 1599, Rs 699, and Rs 1,099.
These plans offer access to over 350 channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box without any additional cost. Know more about the benefits and the different plans introduced by Airtel to its customers.
Airtel Rs 1,599 broadband plan
Airtel has introduced a new plan for Rs 1,599 which is similar to the Rs 1,498 plan. With this new plan, customer also get access to over 350 channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box. This box costs Rs 2,000 and requires a one-time charge only. The users who will buy this setup box can enjoy cable TV and OTT content as well.
Besides all these benefits, users also get 300Mbps internet speed, and free access to popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar.
The customer with this plan has Premium single login for 14 OTTs, including SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood and Shorts TV. The user will get 3.3TB of data on a monthly basis with this broadband plan.
Airtel Rs 1099 broadband plan
This Rs 1.099 broadband plan comes with 200Mbps of speed with 3.3TB monthly FUP data. The plan comes with similar OTT benefits like the Rs 1,599 Airtel broadband plan. This plan doesn't give access to Netflix. But, you have access to all other OTT platforms with this broadband plan. The Airtel Xstream Box offer is also valid on this plan and will give customers 350+ TV channels.
Airtel Rs 699 broadband plan
The last plan of Rs 699 Airtel broadband will offer 40Mbps speed. The plan includes all the above-mentioned OTT platforms, except Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Customers get 3.3TB of monthly data and the TV-related offer is also applicable on this plan.
All the information about the broadband plans are already live on the official site, interested customers can check them and buy them as per their convenience.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.