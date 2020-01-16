ED Summons AirAsia Execs, CEO Fernandes in Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned senior executives of AirAsia including CEO Tony Fernandes for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Thursday, 16 January.
The agency had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the airline and its officials in 2018.
The fresh summons have been issued to take the probe forward, officials said.
The ED probe is related to allegations that the airline tried to manipulate government policies through corrupt means to get international licence for its Indian venture AirAsia India Limited.
The ED is also probing this case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
Investigation in the case was initiated on the basis of the claims of ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry's allegation that fraudulent transactions of Rs 22 crore, involving non-existent entities in India and Singapore, were carried out in an instance involving the airline.
The CBI and ED, in their criminal FIRs, had booked Group CEO of AirAsia Fernandes, Tharumalingam Kanagalingam also known as Bo Lingam, former Deputy Group CEO of Malaysia-based AirAsia Berhad, and R Venkataramanan, Director AirAsia India Ltd, Bengaluru, besides companies AirAsia India Pvt Ltd and AirAsia Berhad.