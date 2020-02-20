‘AGR Issue an Unprecedented Crisis’: Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal
Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal on Thursday, 20 February, met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and sought cut in taxes and levies for the sector, amid the "unprecedented" AGR crisis.
Mittal said Airtel is committed to complying with the Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, and asserted that the company will make balance payment "expeditiously".
Mittal further said the industry is heavily taxed and suggested cut in taxes and levies for sector.
He said Airtel has time till 17 March to make balance payments, adding that the company will pay its dues "much before that".
