Gold Rate: Gold Prices Today Reach to About Rs 44,270 Per 10-Grams
On Monday, 6 April 2020, the prices of 22-carat gold have risen to about Rs 41,970 per ten grams. The price of 24-carat gold is about Rs 44,270 per 10 grams. At the same time, silver prices have reached around Rs 40,370 per kg.
24 Carat Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More
According to business website goodreturns.com, today, the price of 24-carat gold is about Rs 44,270 per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 44,040 per ten grams. Gold prices in Kolkata are around Rs 43,490 per 10 gram. Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 42,520 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Bengaluru is around Rs 43,970 per 10 grams. The gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 43,040 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 42,520 per ten grams. Gold price in Visakhapatnam is around Rs 44,040 per 10 grams.
22 Carat Gold Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolkata and More
According to the business website goodreturns.com, today the price of 22-carat gold is about Rs 41,520 per ten gram in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 44,040 per ten grams. Gold prices in Kolkata are around Rs 40,800 per 10 gram. Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 41,520 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Bengaluru is around Rs 39,590 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 40,040 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 42,520 per ten grams. Gold price in Visakhapatnam is around Rs 44,040 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 41,520 per ten grams.
What Is Bullion Market?
Bullion market is the place where the trade between the precious metals like gold and silver takes place. London bullion market is considered as the global trading platform of gold and silver. Bullion gold and silver are also officially considered to be at least 99.5 percent pure and are in the form of ingots or bars.
