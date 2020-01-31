GDP Growth Rate for 2018-19 Revised Downwards from 6.8% to 6.1%

Meanwhile, growth of eight core industries recovered to 1.3 percent in December 2019, after remaining in the negative zone in the previous four months, helped by expansion in the production of coal, fertiliser and refinery products.

The growth was, however, lower than 2.1 per cent recorded in December 2018.

Production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity contracted in the month under review. Sectors which recorded positive growth are coal, refinery products and fertilisers.