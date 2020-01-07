States Getting 12,000 Tonne Imported Onions at Rs 48-59/Kg: Paswan

The government has so far imported 12,000 tonne of onion and it is being offered to states at Rs 49-58 per kg for retail distribution and to check prices, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday, 7 January.

To boost domestic supply and contain price rise, the government is importing onion through state-owned MMTC and also facilitating private imports.

“We have imported so far 12,000 tonne of onion from countries like Turkey and Afghanistan,” Paswan told reporters.