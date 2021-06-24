Restore Atmosphere of Trust in GST Council: WB Finance Min to FM

"I recall many instances when the GoI (The Chair) yielded to suggestions even from a lone voice from a state and in turn, states yielded to Gol proposals despite reservations. The Council vehemently debated over thousands of pages to formulate the GST Law, IGST Law and GST Compensation Law without any bitterness or antagonism,” Mitra said in the letter.



"I recall that the possibility of a consensus almost broke down over how taxpayers would be divided between Centre and states (vertical or horizontal formula) ending with a consensus on a 1.5 crore threshold, as proposed by the states. But now I am afraid that arriving at such a consensus, even for much simpler matters, has become elusive," Mitra wrote.



Alleging that presently there is the prevalence of a narrow view of political majoritarianism in the GST Council, Mitra said, "I urge you, Honourable Minister, to kindly introspect on what I have taken the liberty of bringing to your attention with utmost sincerity and frankness, so that you may consider a course correction in the matter of the functioning of the GST Council.”



"Frankly speaking, Honourable Minister, an undercurrent has emerged in recent times that while the Chair hears the submissions of all states patiently, indeed, there is a predetermined conclusion with which the Government of India, aided by its top bureaucrats, comes to the GST Council meetings,” he said.

Citing an example, Mitra said, “Many of us as ministers are also concerned that the GST Implementation Committee (GIC), consisting of officers from a few states and mainly from the GoI, has started amending rules and presenting them only for the information of the GST Council - not for discussion and ratification.”