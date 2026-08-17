Zimbabwe Ferry Accident: Death Toll Climbs To 84, Search for Survivors Underway

An overloaded ferry capsized on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe on 11 August 2026, resulting in a significant loss of life. The vessel, operated by the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency, was carrying more passengers than its authorised capacity. Rescue operations began immediately, with survivors and bodies being recovered over several days. The ferry was travelling between the town of Kariba and rural communities, where alternative transport options are limited.
According to The Hindu, authorities confirmed on 17 August 2026 that the death toll had reached 84 after additional bodies were recovered. The search for missing persons continued, with police and disaster management agencies coordinating efforts to locate those still unaccounted for.
Initial reports indicated that at least 15 people were confirmed dead and 27 were missing shortly after the incident. The ferry, which was authorised to carry 90 people, was reportedly transporting 114 adults, five crew members, and an unspecified number of children at the time of the accident.
Rescue teams managed to save 77 passengers, while specialised aquatic units were deployed to assist in the ongoing search. The ferry capsized after encountering strong waves, and survivors stated that they had pleaded with the driver to turn back as the vessel began taking on water soon after departure as coverage revealed.
“The police advises Zimbabweans and relevant stakeholders that the death toll in the Kariba RIDA boat accident is now 68 following the recovery of 22 bodies,” police stated in an official communication.
Among the deceased were 18 children, with the youngest victim aged just one year. Sixteen of the victims were reported to be 10 years old or younger, highlighting the tragedy’s impact on families and local communities as details emerged.
Lake Kariba, the world’s largest man-made lake by volume, straddles the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia. The ferry was a critical transport link for villagers and fish traders living around the lake, especially in areas where roads are damaged and public transportation is scarce according to further updates.
Dozens of mourners gathered in the lakeside town of Kariba for a service before the burial of recovered bodies. Local residents noted that such accidents on Lake Kariba are rare, but the scale of this disaster has prompted calls for stricter enforcement of safety regulations and passenger limits as subsequent reporting indicated.
“Estimates had put the number of passengers as high as 153 on a ferry authorised to carry 90 people, but the latest official figures now suggest the number of passengers could be even higher,” police said.
Efforts to recover the remaining missing persons continued, with authorities stating that search operations would persist until all victims were accounted for. The incident has drawn attention to the need for improved maritime safety measures on Lake Kariba as ongoing investigations showed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.