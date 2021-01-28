Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor Arrested by ED in HDIL Group Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank's former Chairman Rana Kapoor on Wednesday, 27 january, in an alleged money-laundering case pertaining to the probe in a HDIL group company, official sources said, according to IANS. He has been sent to ED custody till 30 January.

Currently in jail in the DHFL case, Kapoor had allegedly sanctioned a Rs 200-crore loan to Mack Star Marketing Pvt Ltd, a group company of the HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan.

The Wadhawans are charged with duping the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank of around Rs 6,000 crore – a scam that erupted in September 2019, shaking banking and corporate circles.