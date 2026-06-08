North Korea Rolls Out Red Carpet for Xi Jinping Ahead of Kim Jong Un Talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Pyongyang on 8 June 2026, marking his first visit to North Korea in seven years. The trip, which is Xi’s first international journey of the year, comes after recent summits with United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Xi was greeted at the airport by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol-ju, with a red carpet ceremony and children presenting flowers. The visit is scheduled to last two days, with high-level talks planned between the two leaders.