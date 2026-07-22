Woman Injured In CJP Protest on Monday Off Ventilator, Condition Improves

A woman protester who sustained injuries during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration in Delhi was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and placed on ventilator support. Her condition has since improved, and she is now off the ventilator, according to hospital sources.

The incident occurred during the police action on 20 July 2026, when several protesters were injured and required hospitalisation.