Woman Injured In CJP Protest on Monday Off Ventilator, Condition Improves

A woman protester who sustained injuries during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration in Delhi was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and placed on ventilator support. Her condition has since improved, and she is now off the ventilator, according to hospital sources.
The incident occurred during the police action on 20 July 2026, when several protesters were injured and required hospitalisation.
According to The Indian Express, the woman was among more than 100 demonstrators who were taken to hospitals following clashes between protesters and police during the march towards Parliament.
The protest, which called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saw the use of batons and tear gas by security forces.
Medical staff at RML Hospital confirmed that the injured woman had initially required ventilator support due to the severity of her injuries as coverage revealed.
Her family stated that she remained under close observation in the ICU, but her respiratory status had stabilised, allowing doctors to remove her from the ventilator.
Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited RML Hospital to meet with injured protesters, including the woman who had been on ventilator support as details emerged.
Hospital authorities have not released the woman's identity, in accordance with privacy protocols for patients and their families.
Security measures at the protest site and surrounding areas were heightened following the incident, with additional police and paramilitary deployments ordered to maintain order as subsequent reporting indicated.
The Delhi Police stated that both protesters and security personnel sustained injuries during the confrontation, and several FIRs were registered in connection with the violence.
"Among those admitted to the hospital was a young woman who has been placed on ventilator support," a hospital source was quoted as saying in the immediate aftermath of the protest.
Legal and political responses to the police action have continued, with petitions filed and debated regarding the use of force and the treatment of demonstrators as analysis showed.
The Supreme Court declined to urgently list a plea challenging the police action, while public debate persists over accountability and the rights of protesters.
Amid ongoing demonstrations and heightened security, the recovery of the injured woman has been closely monitored by both medical staff and advocacy groups as further updates confirmed.
The hospital has not provided a timeline for her discharge, stating that her condition will continue to be evaluated by the ICU team.
"Her respiratory status has stabilised, and she is now off ventilator support," a senior doctor at RML Hospital stated, according to family members present at the facility.
Questions regarding the identification of police personnel and the use of force during the protest have been raised by legal experts and civil society organisations as legal commentary noted. The incident has intensified scrutiny of law enforcement practices during public demonstrations in the capital.
Internet services in parts of central Delhi were suspended during the protest, affecting communication and access to information for those present at the scene as background coverage explained.
The shutdown was implemented under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, citing public safety concerns.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.