‘Why Can’t Farm Laws Be Repealed’: Punjab CM Asks Centre

Even as he slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for ‘spreading lies’ over the farm laws and dubbed the Centre's refusal to repeal them as 'inhuman', Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday, 22 January announced jobs for one member of each of the families of the state's farmers who had lost their lives in the agitation against the 'black' laws.

Questioning "why the Centre is hesitating to repeal the laws?", the Chief Minister said they should repeal the laws, then sit with the farmers and frame new laws after taking all stakeholders in confidence.

He said that the Constitution of India has already been amended so many times, then why the government was adamant about not taking back the farm laws.