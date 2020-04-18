Where Does India Stand in Relation to Making a COVID-19 Vaccine?
Video Editor: Varun Sharma
Perhaps the most important question that everyone has during this unprecedented crisis is: When will we have a vaccine for COVID-19? and how does India plan to deliver it to everyone?
So far, there is no cure for the coronavirus, and finding one is not easy. We have two options till now, plasma therapy and repurposed drugs. They can curb the mortality rate and provide some relief. But even when the vaccine is discovered, it will help more to prevent the flu than cure it.
While American pharma company Moderna claims that they have already started human trials, in India seven pharmaceuticals are working on making the vaccine. However, India needs to speed up the process of discovering the vaccine and not wait for other countries to make one. In fact, India should lead the charge in collaborating with other countries in the process.
In conclusion however, in the event that other countries discover the vaccine before India, it must prepare to import the vaccine at the soonest.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)