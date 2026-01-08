Madhav Gadgil, Ecologist Who Shaped Western Ghats Conservation, Dies at 84

According to The News Minute, Madhav Gadgil was regarded as the father of modern Indian ecology and played a central role in shaping India’s environmental policy over five decades.

He chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) in 2010, whose 2011 report warned of ecological disasters in the Western Ghats due to unchecked development activities. The report’s recommendations gained renewed attention after severe floods and landslides in Kerala, Kodagu, and Maharashtra in later years.