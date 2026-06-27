West Bengal Govt To Table Uniform Civil Code Bill, Outlaw 'Love Jihad': Suvendu

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that the state government will soon introduce a bill to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The announcement was made during a public address in Kolkata, where Adhikari also indicated that the government intends to bring forward strict laws against “love jihad”, “land jihad”, and forceful religious conversion. The UCC bill is expected to be tabled during the ongoing Budget session of the West Bengal legislative assembly.
According to Hindustan Times, Adhikari stated that the process for implementing the UCC in West Bengal would follow established procedures, including the formation of a committee headed by a sitting judge. He referenced similar steps taken in Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam, where committees were constituted prior to the introduction of UCC-related legislation.
During his remarks, Adhikari said, “The West Bengal will introduce Uniform Civil Code. Have faith. Give us some time. We will bring strict and tough laws against love-jihad, land jihad and forceful religious conversion.” He further clarified that the government was likely to introduce the UCC bill on Monday, aligning with the ongoing legislative session as coverage revealed.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which currently governs West Bengal, had included the implementation of the UCC in its poll manifesto ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The manifesto promised to enact the UCC within six months of assuming office. Adhikari reiterated this commitment, stating that the government is moving forward with the legislative process following recent statements.
“UCC will be implemented in West Bengal. There is a procedure which has to be followed. A committee headed by a sitting judge has to be set up. Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam have done it before. I will tell in the assembly on Monday,” Adhikari said.
In addition to the UCC, the government has announced other policy measures, including the transfer of land to the Border Security Force and the establishment of holding centres in border districts. The administration has also mandated the singing of “Vande Mataram” during assembly prayers in all state-run schools and madrasas, with Adhikari emphasising compliance with the new directive as reporting indicated.
Adhikari’s statements did not specify the detailed contents of the proposed UCC bill or the exact timeline for its introduction beyond the current legislative session. The chief minister’s remarks focused on the procedural aspects and the government’s intent to align with precedents set by other states at the end of his address.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.