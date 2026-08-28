West Bengal: Ten Newborns Die In One Day At Malda Medical College

On 24 August 2026, ten newborns died within a single day at Malda Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal. The incident is part of a larger pattern, with the hospital reporting a total of 60 infant deaths in August up to that date. Health authorities have initiated an investigation and requested a comprehensive report from the hospital regarding the circumstances and causes of these deaths.
As reported by The Indian Express, eight of the ten newborns who died on 24 August were born in other hospitals or nursing homes in the district and were brought to Malda Medical College in critical condition. The remaining two babies were delivered at the medical college itself, according to statements from hospital authorities.
Hospital officials indicated that the infants suffered from a range of health complications, including respiratory distress, jaundice, and heart problems as coverage revealed. Of the 60 infant deaths reported at the hospital in August, 44 were referred from other facilities, while 16 occurred after delivery at the medical college.
Health department officials have described the situation as alarming, noting that the infant mortality rate in Malda district over the past week has affected state-level statistics according to available information. Inspections and raids have been conducted at 16 private hospitals and nursing homes in the district as part of the ongoing investigation.
“The infant mortality rate in a single district over one week has impacted the state’s overall statistics and is considered worrying even on the national level. The investigation is ongoing,” an official stated.
State Health Minister Shardwat Mukhopadhyay confirmed that a detailed report has been requested to determine the reasons behind the increased infant mortality rate. A preliminary report has already been submitted by Malda Medical College to the administration, and a meeting involving the district health department, administration, and police is scheduled at the District Magistrate’s office as further details emerged.
Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, attributed the situation to longstanding infrastructure issues at Malda Medical College and Hospital. He stated that systemic improvements require time and that the shortage of doctors and resources cannot be resolved immediately as statements indicated.
“We are aware of the poor infrastructure at Malda Medical College and Hospital but rectifying this takes time. Where do we find doctors? You cannot simply pick up doctors and transfer them here,” Majumdar said.
Preliminary discussions among hospital authorities, the district health department, and the police have taken place, with further inspections planned for both government and private healthcare facilities in the district as investigations continued. The health department is expected to release additional findings following the scheduled meeting and ongoing probe.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.