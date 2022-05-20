Calcutta HC Directs Dismissal of Bengal Min's Daughter From Teaching Service

Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Friday, 20 May, ordered the immediate dismissal of Ankita Adhikari, daughter of West Bengal Minister of Education Paresh Chandra Adhikari, from her services as a teacher of political science in one of the state-run schools.

Paresh Chandra Adhikari, as per the order of the Calcutta High Court, is already facing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in connection with the alleged illegal recruitment of his daughter in a government school even though her name did not appear in the merit list and she did not even appear for the personality test.