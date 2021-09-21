Congress Veteran Moinul Haque Quits Party, Likely To Join Trinamool

In a major setback for Congress, senior West Bengal leader and five-time MLA, Moinul Haque has sent his resignation to the party high command, and is likely to join the ruling Trinamool Congress soon.



In his resignation letter sent to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, he wrote: "I respectfully convey that I hereby submit my resignation from the post of Secretary, All India Congress Committee."

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity given to him by the party and thanking Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for their cooperation, the five-time MLA from Farakka in Murshidabad also said he would like to resign from the party's primary membership.

Asked about Haque's resignation, state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: "It is his personal choice and I have nothing to say on this."