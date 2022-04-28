WB CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Special Provisions for Ukrainian Returnees

For the six engineering students who have returned from Ukraine, the state government has arranged for their admission in the private JIS College of Engineering.

"Two of them have already taken admission and the others will take admission soon," the chief minister said.



According to Banerjee, one student who has completed his studies in dental science has been permitted an internship at a government dental college.



"Two other students of dental stream, who were in their second year, have been allowed to pursue their observer-ship and practical classes at a government dental college. One student of veterinary science has been admitted to the West Bengal University of Animal Husbandry & Fishery Sciences," the chief minister said.



According to Banerjee, 23 medical students in their final year have been allowed internships at different state-run medical colleges and hospitals.