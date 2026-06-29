Suvendu-led WB Government to Introduce 'Anti Social Activities Bill' in Assembly

The West Bengal government is set to introduce the Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, in the state legislative assembly. The bill proposes preventive detention for up to 12 months without trial and expands the definition of anti-social activity to include a wide range of offences. The legislation is expected to be tabled alongside other key bills during the assembly session beginning 29 June 2026.
According to Hindustan Times, the bill allows for repeated detention if required and mirrors similar laws in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. The legislation also permits the auction of an offender’s property to recover losses resulting from anti-social activities.
As highlighted by The Observer Post, the bill is part of a broader legislative package aimed at curbing organised crime and corruption. The proposed law would enable police to detain suspected gang members for extended periods and seize properties linked to criminal activities.
Coverage revealed that the bill defines anti-social activity as any act likely to cause alarm, danger, fear, or insecurity among people, or that poses a widespread danger to life or property. It also includes unlawful dispossession, obstruction of business, and illegal activities related to mining, sand extraction, and forest produce.
The bill refers to certain offenders as “goondas,” defined as members or leaders of groups previously chargesheeted for organised crime or related offences. The maximum period for detention under the act is 12 months, but authorities may issue fresh detention orders if the individual is found to have re-engaged in anti-social activities after release.
“The maximum period for which any person may be detained in pursuance of a detention order made under this Act and confirmed under Section 10 shall not exceed 12 months from the date of detention,” the notification states.
In the middle of the legislative process, reporting indicated that the bill also proposes the establishment of advisory boards, each headed by a serving or retired high court judge, to review detention cases. Detainees may only be represented by a lawyer before the board if permitted, and the board’s proceedings will remain confidential except for its final opinion.
At the end of the notification, further details emerged that the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will allow for the seizure and auction of property belonging to those convicted of vandalising public or private property during unlawful assemblies or disturbances. Claims commissions will be set up to determine compensation, and their awards will be final with no appeal permitted.
Political opposition has criticised the bill, arguing that it lacks adequate judicial safeguards and legal protections. Analysis showed that opposition leaders, including those from the Trinamool Congress, Left, and Congress, have expressed concerns about potential misuse and the bill’s stringency compared to previous laws.
At the start of the legislative session, officials confirmed that with the BJP holding a majority in the assembly, the bill is likely to pass and proceed to the governor for assent. The government maintains that the legislation is necessary to address organised crime and ensure public safety in West Bengal.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.