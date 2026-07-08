Wayanad Landslide Death Toll Rises to Three; Five Migrant Workers Still Missing

On 7 July 2026, a landslide struck the under-construction twin tunnel project site at Kalladi near Meppadi in Wayanad district, Kerala.
Three migrant workers lost their lives, and five others remain missing. Rescue operations involving multiple agencies are ongoing, with the area divided into zones for systematic search.
The state government has halted tunnel construction and announced a detailed investigation into the incident.
According to Deccan Herald, the Kerala government has suspended tunnel work and will conduct a techno-legal study to determine the cause of the disaster.
Chief Minister VD Satheesan announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and confirmed that a thorough investigation will examine compliance with environmental and construction regulations.
As reported by The Hindu, the Cabinet has mandated a multi-pronged probe, focusing on technical and legal aspects. The investigation will assess whether the construction company adhered to the 50 conditions set by the Union government for environmental clearance.
The Chief Minister reiterated that work will only resume after the investigation is complete and safety is assured.
As highlighted by The News Minute, the construction company, Dilip Buildcon Limited, denied responsibility, stating the landslip occurred in a forest area outside their worksite.
The company asserted that the affected land belongs to the forest department and not to the project area, while the state government has blamed both the contractor and Konkan Railway for not removing excavated soil despite warnings.
Ongoing coverage detailed that the deceased were identified as Chandraban from Madhya Pradesh, Bikash Kumar from Bihar, and Anmol from Jharkhand. Seven injured workers are receiving treatment at Meppadi WIMS Hospital. The search for the missing is hampered by heavy rains, and cadaver dogs, fire force, and NDRF teams are deployed across four zones.
“The state government, a day ago, had contended that it was a ‘man-made disaster’ as the mud accumulated at the construction site had not been removed despite directions from the district administration and Public Works Department Minister PK Basheer.”
Police statements confirmed that a case of unnatural death has been registered. Officials noted that while the landslide originated above the construction site, the presence of accumulated mud intensified the disaster’s impact.
The district collector declined to comment on the construction company’s denial of responsibility.
Rescue updates indicated that Chief Minister VD Satheesan would visit the site, and investigations are ongoing as search teams continue efforts to locate the missing individuals.
At the start of the day, search operations were still underway, with authorities confirming the deployment of cadaver dogs and the division of the area into four zones. The ongoing monsoon rains have complicated rescue efforts, and the road towards Chooralmala has been cleared for access.
The disaster occurred near the site of the twin tunnel road project connecting Meppadi in Wayanad district and Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode district.
A video clip showed the mound of mud, which had accumulated near Meenakshi Bridge, suddenly collapsing in the rain, bringing down trees, sweeping away more than half a dozen vehicles, and crushing several temporary labour camps, a nearby house and a church.
Environmental concerns have intensified following scrutiny of the tunnel project. Environmentalists and local activists have called for independent geological, hydrological, and social impact studies before any resumption of work.
The project, which involves an 8.11-km twin-tube tunnel, has faced criticism for being located in an ecologically sensitive zone of the Western Ghats.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.