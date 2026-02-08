Washington Post CEO Will Lewis Steps Down After Layoffs

Will Lewis resigned as publisher and chief executive of the Washington Post days after the organisation implemented mass layoffs affecting nearly one-third of its workforce. The decision was communicated to staff in an internal email on 7 February 2026. Lewis, who was appointed in 2023, cited the timing as appropriate for his departure following two years of organisational transformation. The layoffs impacted more than 300 journalists and spanned almost every department.
According to The Indian Express, Lewis’s resignation followed internal criticism regarding the scale of the layoffs and his absence from a key staff meeting where the cuts were explained. In his message to employees, Lewis thanked owner Jeff Bezos and stated, “After two years of transformation at The Washington Post, now is the right time for me to step aside.”
As reported by Hindustan Times, Lewis’s email emphasised gratitude for Bezos’s support and leadership, stating, “The institution could not have a better owner.” He also acknowledged the difficult decisions made during his tenure, which he described as necessary to ensure the sustainable future of the Post and its ability to deliver high-quality, nonpartisan news.
Coverage revealed that Lewis’s resignation letter quickly circulated on social media, prompting a range of reactions from the public and media professionals. Some responses focused on the tone of his farewell, while others commented on the broader implications for the newspaper’s staff and future direction.
Lewis’s departure came amid ongoing financial challenges for the Washington Post, including declining readership and advertising revenue. Analysis showed that the layoffs and restructuring were part of efforts to address these issues and reposition the publication for long-term sustainability.
“During my tenure, difficult decisions have been taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post so it can for many years ahead publish high-quality nonpartisan news to millions of customers each day,” Lewis wrote in his resignation email.
Jeff D’Onofrio, who joined the Post as chief financial officer in June, was named acting publisher and chief executive following Lewis’s exit. Reporting indicated that D’Onofrio acknowledged the challenges facing the media industry but expressed confidence in the organisation’s future.
Bezos, who has owned the Washington Post since 2013, issued a statement highlighting the paper’s essential journalistic mission and the strength of its leadership team. Details emerged that Bezos did not directly address Lewis’s leadership in his remarks but reiterated his commitment to the publication’s core values.
The union representing most Washington Post employees described Lewis’s exit as “long overdue” and called on Bezos to reconsider the layoffs or consider selling the newspaper. Further information confirmed that Lewis previously held senior roles at the Wall Street Journal and other major media organisations before joining the Post.
“I want to thank Jeff Bezos for his support and leadership throughout my tenure as CEO and Publisher,” Lewis wrote, adding, “With gratitude, Will.”
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.