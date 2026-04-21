Violent Clash at Germany Gurdwara: Kirpans & Knives Pulled Out, Several Injured

On 20 April 2026, a violent altercation broke out at a gurdwara in Moers, Germany, resulting in multiple injuries. The incident occurred during a prayer gathering attended by several hundred worshippers.

The situation escalated rapidly, leading to the intervention of local police and the deployment of special tactical units. Emergency responders treated injured individuals at the scene, and one person was taken into custody. Authorities have launched an investigation into the causes and circumstances of the clash.