Violent Clash at Germany Gurdwara: Kirpans & Knives Pulled Out, Several Injured

On 20 April 2026, a violent altercation broke out at a gurdwara in Moers, Germany, resulting in multiple injuries. The incident occurred during a prayer gathering attended by several hundred worshippers.
The situation escalated rapidly, leading to the intervention of local police and the deployment of special tactical units. Emergency responders treated injured individuals at the scene, and one person was taken into custody. Authorities have launched an investigation into the causes and circumstances of the clash.
According to The Indian Express, the violence erupted inside the gurdwara when two groups began clashing shortly before a scheduled prayer service. Eyewitnesses reported the use of kirpans, knives, and pepper spray during the altercation, with turbans being tossed and people fleeing in panic.
A witness stated, “Shortly before the prayer service, attackers used pepper spray, then one fired a pistol. I also saw knives.”
As highlighted by Scroll, at least eleven individuals sustained injuries in the incident, which involved more than forty participants. The dispute reportedly stemmed from disagreements over the management and financial affairs of the gurdwara, including the election of a new board and the administration of community assets. Videos circulated on social media showed individuals using kirpans to attack others.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, nearly 100 police officers, including a Special Task Force (SEK) unit from Düsseldorf, were dispatched to the scene.
A helicopter was deployed for aerial surveillance following reports of gunfire. However, despite a thorough search, no active gunman was found, though cartridge cases were recovered, raising suspicions that a blank-firing weapon may have been used.
Police cordoned off the premises and conducted searches as further details emerged. Most of the injured suffered head wounds, and several worshippers fled the building, some reportedly barefoot, as panic spread quickly among those present.
“The background is a dispute between former committee members and the current ones. It also involves money belonging to the community. There have been problems and trouble for quite some time. But mainly it's about influence and who has the say here in the temple,” an eyewitness told German daily Bild, as cited by ANI.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the altercation was linked to ongoing internal disputes within the gurdwara’s management. Coverage revealed that the police are pursuing inquiries in all directions, with a spokesperson confirming that the investigation is ongoing and comprehensive.
Emergency medical teams provided immediate assistance as the situation developed. The authorities have not yet recovered any firearm, and no further arrests have been reported beyond the initial detention.
The incident has raised concerns within the local Sikh community and among German authorities, who are working to determine the full scope of the dispute and prevent further escalation as investigations continue.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.