Violence in Bangladesh After Assassination of Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi

Bangladesh is experiencing significant unrest following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July Uprising, who succumbed to injuries sustained from a shooting on 12 December 2025. Hadi was shot in the head while campaigning in Dhaka and died on 18 December 2025 in a Singapore hospital after being airlifted for advanced treatment.
In the wake of Hadi's death, thousands of his supporters took to the streets across various cities, including Dhaka, demanding justice and accountability for the attack that led to his demise. The protests were marked by emotionally charged slogans invoking Hadi's name, with demonstrators vowing to continue their movement until justice is served, as reported by Deccan Herald.
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus addressed the nation, announcing a day of mourning and promising swift action to apprehend Hadi's killers. He described Hadi as a "fearless frontline fighter" and urged citizens to remain calm during this turbulent time.
“Today, I came before you with very heartbreaking news. Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline fighter of the July Uprising and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha, is no more among us,” Yunus said.
Protests intensified as demonstrators vandalised the offices of major newspapers, including Prothom Alo and the Daily Star, reflecting the anger and frustration felt by Hadi's supporters. The unrest has raised concerns about the stability of the interim government, which has been in power since the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024, according to the Indian Express.
Hadi's death has also sparked anti-India sentiments among his supporters, with accusations that his assailants may have fled to India. This has led to calls for the closure of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka until the alleged killers are returned, as outlined in the report by The Hindu.
In a show of solidarity, various student groups, including Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, have organised mourning processions and protests across Dhaka, demanding justice for Hadi. The protests have been marked by slogans calling for accountability and justice, with demonstrators expressing their outrage over the government's failure to protect Hadi, as reported earlier by Deccan Herald.
The interim government has faced criticism for its handling of the situation, with many accusing it of failing to ensure the safety of political figures like Hadi.
As the situation continues to unfold, the government has deployed additional police and paramilitary forces to prevent further violence and ensure public safety. The declaration of a day of mourning has been met with mixed reactions, with some viewing it as a necessary step towards healing, while others see it as insufficient in addressing the underlying issues that led to Hadi's death, according to the The Hindu.
As the interim government grapples with the fallout from Hadi's death, the calls for justice and accountability continue to resonate among his supporters, who remain determined to seek answers and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.