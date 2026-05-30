Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games Hopes Dashed After Semifinal Loss

Vinesh Phogat was eliminated from the Asian Games 2026 selection trials on 30 May 2026 after a 4-6 defeat to Meenakshi Goyat in the women’s 53kg semifinal. This loss ended her campaign for a spot at the Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Earlier in the day, Phogat had advanced through the initial rounds, overcoming significant challenges both on and off the mat.
According to The Hindu, Phogat’s journey began with a convincing 7-1 victory over Jyoti in her opening bout. She then faced Nishu, who initially led 5-0 and nearly pinned Phogat with a four-point throw. However, Phogat managed to recover, ultimately winning the bout and advancing to the semifinals.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Phogat expressed resilience after her exit, stating, “I have not failed.” She described her experience as battling not just opponents but also systemic challenges, referencing her ongoing disputes with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) regarding her eligibility and weight category.
Phogat’s semifinal defeat to Meenakshi Goyat was described as a tense contest, with the final score standing at 4-6 as coverage revealed. This result ended her hopes of representing India at the Asian Games 2026, despite her efforts to overcome both athletic and administrative hurdles.
The trials were marked by controversy over Phogat’s participation in the 53kg category. Following reports, the WFI initially restricted her to the 50kg division, citing her recent international appearances in that category, including the Paris Olympics. Phogat objected, alleging discrimination and seeking intervention from the courts.
“I was fighting a whole system, I was on one side and everyone else on the other,” Phogat said after her semifinal loss.
The Supreme Court and Delhi High Court both intervened, directing the WFI to allow Phogat to participate in the trials. Analysis showed that the WFI relented only after significant legal and public pressure, eventually permitting her to compete in the 53kg category on the morning of the trials.
Phogat’s inclusion in the 53kg draw was confirmed after she weighed in at 53.9kg. Reporting indicated that WFI president Sanjay Singh stated, “We allowed her after she threw accusations and asked the officials to take her weight. We do not want to discriminate anyone.”
The controversy surrounding Phogat’s eligibility was further complicated by the WFI’s selection policy, which initially limited trials to medal winners from specific domestic tournaments. At the end of the day, the federation’s reversal allowed Phogat to compete, but her campaign concluded in the semifinals.
“I had to fight for every point, I was not given a fair deal,” Phogat remarked, vowing to continue her preparations for future competitions.
Her performance in the trials, including a comeback win against Nishu and her eventual defeat to Meenakshi Goyat, was closely watched by observers and officials. As details emerged, the outcome ensured that one of India’s most decorated women wrestlers would not participate in the Asian Games 2026, despite overcoming significant procedural and competitive obstacles.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.