Vijay Appears Before CBI In Karur Stampede Investigation

TVK chief and actor Vijay travelled to Delhi on 12 January 2026 to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Karur stampede case. The incident, which occurred during a TVK rally in Karur on 27 September 2025, resulted in 41 fatalities and over 100 injuries. Vijay was summoned by the CBI as part of the ongoing investigation into the causes and accountability for the tragedy.