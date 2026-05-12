CM Vijay Appoints Personal Astrologer As OSD In Tamil Nadu Government

On 12 May 2026, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay appointed his personal astrologer, Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister. This appointment follows the recent electoral victory of Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the largest party in the state assembly. The decision marks one of the first major administrative moves by Vijay after assuming office.