Delhi Rejects Hate Politics: Shaheen Bagh ‘Shocks’ The BJP

The answer is no and, let's also talk about Hinduism. The BJP has also started making the mistake of assuming that a good Hindu would also be a Muslim-hating, BJP-voting person.

Again, I ask – since when? Who voted out the BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in 2018? Predominantly Hindu voters. Who voted out the BJP in Jharkhand in 2019? Predominantly Hindu voters. In Telangana, Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Maharashtra, there are non-BJP governments all democratically elected in a mainly Hindu India.

And what does that tell us? That there are a lot of Hindus who don’t accept the BJP’s right-wing polarising Muslim-hating politics. But does the BJP’s top leadership get it? Not so sure. Just like those who criticise the elite of Lutyens Delhi of being a saffron-bashing echo-chamber. It can actually be argued that the BJP’s top leadership may also be living in an echo-chamber of its own.

A prominent member of that saffron echo-chamber is BJP Rajya Sabha MP and political commentator Swapan Dasgupta. At a news channel TV studio, I heard him talk about ‘copycat Shaheen Baghs’ springing up in ‘similar’ areas across India. Two things struck me about that comment – first, was the continued trivialisation of the anti-CAA protests despite the fact that these continued protests have led to the roll-back of the NRC, and now has arguably even cost the BJP a state election.