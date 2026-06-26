Venezuela Twin Quakes: Toll Crosses 200, Rescuers Search Rubble for Survivors

On 25 June 2026, two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck northern Venezuela within a minute of each other, causing widespread destruction in Caracas, La Guaira, and surrounding regions. The official death toll has reached at least 235, with over 4,300 injured and hundreds still missing. Major infrastructure, including Venezuela’s main international airport, suffered severe damage, hampering rescue and relief operations.
According to Hindustan Times, the United States has announced a $150 million aid package, deploying two warships, transport planes, and helicopters to support search and rescue teams. The US response includes urban search-and-rescue units from Fairfax County and Los Angeles County, as well as contributions to international humanitarian organisations operating in Venezuela.
As reported by The Indian Express, international rescue teams from Switzerland, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic have arrived, while leaders from Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Qatar, and Canada have pledged additional support. The government has declared La Guaira a disaster zone and established a $200 million reconstruction fund for hospitals and homes.
As BBC stated in an article, the earthquakes struck during a national holiday, increasing the number of people at home. Over 250 buildings have been damaged or destroyed, with the worst impact in La Guaira and the Altamira and Los Palos Grandes neighbourhoods of Caracas. The main airport remains closed due to structural damage, further complicating aid delivery.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the World Bank is in discussions with Venezuelan authorities to provide technical and financial support. The Moron Petrochemical Complex is restarting after a brief shutdown, while the El Palito refinery remains partially offline due to quake-related power outages. The European Union and Germany have also offered assistance, including military transport planes.
"We have a whole-of-government response. It'll be big, it'll be fast, and it'll be effective," said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasising the scale of the American aid effort.
Coverage revealed that the earthquakes are among the strongest recorded in Venezuela in over a century. The US Geological Survey confirmed the first quake struck west of Moron at a depth of 22 kilometres, followed by a second, shallower quake just a minute later, amplifying the destruction.
Rescue operations are ongoing as mapped analysis showed extensive damage in Caracas, La Guaira, and several other states, including Miranda, Trujillo, Yaracuy, Carabobo, and Aragua. A 10-storey hotel in La Guaira was completely destroyed, and multiple residential buildings collapsed simultaneously.
International solidarity has been expressed by leaders from Iran, India, and European countries, with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering condolences and readiness to assist as global support continues. Starlink has offered free service for one month to aid communication in affected areas.
"Unfortunately we have received around 235 patients who arrive without vital signs or die when they arrive at our health facilities," Health Minister Carlos Alvarado stated, reflecting the scale of the tragedy.
Reporting indicated that Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts System provided seconds of advance warning to users in Venezuela, potentially allowing some to take protective action before the tremors began. The system, which uses smartphone accelerometers to detect seismic activity, has been credited with alerting millions globally since its launch.
Looting was reported in the heavily affected La Guaira region as further details emerged, while aftershocks and power outages continue to challenge rescue and recovery efforts. The full extent of casualties and damage is still being assessed as international and local teams work to locate survivors and restore essential services.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.