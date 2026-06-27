Venezuela Twin Quakes: Over 900 Confirmed Dead, 50,000 Still Missing

Venezuela has experienced two powerful earthquakes resulting in at least 920 confirmed deaths and more than 3,300 injuries. Over 50,000 people remain missing, and hundreds are believed to be trapped under collapsed buildings. The hardest-hit areas include La Guaira and the capital, Caracas, where significant infrastructure damage has been reported. Rescue operations are ongoing, with both local residents and international teams participating in efforts to locate survivors and provide aid.
According to BBC, the Venezuelan government confirmed that 920 people have died and 3,360 have been injured as a result of the earthquakes. Hundreds of international rescue workers have arrived, and more are expected. The La Guaira region has seen the highest casualties, with at least 243 people rescued from the rubble. The earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck within seconds of each other, causing widespread destruction.
As reported by Hindustan Times, more than 50,000 people are missing, and 172 individuals remain trapped. Residents have joined rescue operations, often using their bare hands to search for loved ones. International aid has begun arriving, with teams from Mexico, the United States, El Salvador, Switzerland, and Colombia already on the ground. The United Nations has mobilised additional search and rescue teams from at least 17 countries.
As highlighted by Scroll, United Nations Humanitarian Affairs chief Tom Fletcher stated that the number of missing persons exceeds 50,000. The Venezuelan government has declared a state of emergency, and the main airport in Caracas has been closed due to serious damage. Rescue teams from Spain, El Salvador, Switzerland, Colombia, and Mexico are actively participating in ongoing operations.
As noted in an article by Deccan Herald, the United States has lifted certain economic sanctions on Venezuela for four months to facilitate relief operations. The US government authorised all transactions related to earthquake relief efforts until 23 October. Teams from Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, Italy, Mexico, Switzerland, and the United States have arrived, with additional teams from the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Jordan, the Netherlands, Qatar, and Spain being deployed.
"All transactions related to earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela... are authorized until October 23," the US Treasury stated, as cited in official communications.
Reporting indicated that a UN report estimated direct damage from the earthquakes at approximately $6.7 billion. Hundreds of people are still believed to be trapped, particularly in La Guaira, where residents and volunteers continue to search for survivors. Foreign rescue teams, including those from Mexico and El Salvador, have begun using drones, heat scanners, and dogs to locate individuals in the rubble.
International support has expanded as coverage revealed that the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies launched an emergency appeal for 50 million Swiss francs to support operations in Venezuela. The United States is providing $150 million in aid, and the European Union has sent 520 responders through its civil protection mechanism. India, China, Brazil, and Turkey have also dispatched humanitarian supplies and rescue teams.
Rescue efforts have faced challenges following reports of damaged infrastructure, overwhelmed medical facilities, and restricted access to disaster zones. The Venezuelan government has limited entry to the most affected areas to facilitate rescue and aid operations. Several countries, including France, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, and Mexico, have sent specialists and rescue teams to assist.
"We need them to bring cranes to move the slabs. There are still people trapped," said Jennifer Palacios, a resident of La Guaira, describing the urgent need for equipment and support.
Efforts to locate survivors continue as details emerged of residents digging through debris with limited resources. The disaster has placed additional strain on Venezuela’s already challenged infrastructure and economy. The US Geological Survey estimated that more than 10,000 deaths were possible, and nearly seven million people could be affected, according to the UN’s migration agency.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.