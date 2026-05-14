VD Satheesan Named Kerala Chief Minister After Prolonged Congress Talks

VD Satheesan has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Kerala following ten days of internal discussions within the Congress party.
The decision was made after the United Democratic Front’s decisive victory in the Assembly elections, with Satheesan emerging as the consensus candidate despite significant support for other contenders. The announcement concluded a period marked by lobbying, consultations, and public demonstrations by party workers.
According to The Indian Express, the Congress high command ultimately prioritised public sentiment and the preferences of key allies over the majority support that KC Venugopal had among newly elected MLAs.
The final decision was reached after last-minute discussions in Delhi involving Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other senior leaders, with Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala both asked to step aside in favour of Satheesan.
As reported by The Hindu, the Congress Legislature Party meeting was held at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, where the party’s process for selecting the Chief Minister was praised for its inclusivity and adherence to democratic norms.
Senior leaders and allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League, played a significant role in shaping the outcome.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Satheesan’s elevation followed a period of intense lobbying, with visible factional displays such as competing banners and social media campaigns. The party’s central observers, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik, conducted consultations with MLAs and assessed alliance dynamics before the final announcement was made in Delhi.
Coverage revealed that the Congress high command’s decision was influenced by the need to maintain unity within the party and the coalition, as well as to respond to grassroots mobilisation and demonstrations by supporters of various candidates. The party’s leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, held multiple rounds of discussions with Kerala leaders before finalising the choice.
Internal party consultations during the selection process showed that while KC Venugopal had the backing of a majority of Congress MLAs, Satheesan was supported by key UDF allies and a significant section of the party’s rank and file. This broad-based support was a decisive factor in the high command’s final decision.
“The Congress high command has completed all discussions, and the decision on who the next Chief Minister of Kerala will be will be announced tomorrow,” said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, as quoted in multiple sources.
Party observers noted the complexity of the process, which included grassroots campaigns, factional displays, and public pressure tactics. The final outcome was shaped by a combination of MLA preferences, alliance considerations, and the perceived public mood, with the Congress aiming to present a united front after a period of visible internal competition.
Key developments emerged on 14 May as the Congress announced its decision, ending speculation and paving the way for the formation of the new government. The UDF’s victory in the Assembly elections, securing 102 out of 140 seats, provided the coalition with a strong mandate to govern under Satheesan’s leadership.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.