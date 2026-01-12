Vande Bharat Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Set to Launch: No RAC, Higher Fares

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is set to launch next week, offering only confirmed tickets and no Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) or waitlist options. The minimum fare is equivalent to a 400-kilometre journey, with prices higher than existing premium trains. The first service will operate between Howrah and Guwahati, reducing travel time by approximately three hours compared to current express trains. The train will feature 16 coaches and operate overnight, covering multiple districts in West Bengal and Assam.
According to The Indian Express, the fare structure mandates a minimum chargeable distance of 400 kilometres, with rates set at ₹2.4 per km for 3AC, ₹3.1 per km for 2AC, and ₹3.8 per km for 1AC. This results in minimum fares of ₹960 for 3AC, ₹1,240 for 2AC, and ₹1,520 for 1AC, with Goods and Services Tax (GST) applied separately. For the full Howrah-Guwahati route, fares are ₹2,400 (3AC), ₹3,100 (2AC), and ₹3,800 (1AC).
As reported by The Hindu, the fare for the longest journey, up to 3,500 kilometres, peaks at ₹13,300 for 1AC. All tickets must be purchased digitally, and only confirmed berths are available from the start of the advance reservation period. The reservation system is designed to allocate lower berths to male passengers aged 60 and above and female passengers aged 45 and above, subject to availability.
Coverage revealed that the Howrah-Guwahati Vande Bharat Sleeper will operate six days a week, departing Howrah at 18:20 and arriving in Guwahati at 08:20 the next day. The return journey departs Kamakhya at 18:15 and reaches Howrah at 08:15. The train will generate 823 additional berths daily across all classes, providing a significant increase in capacity for the route.
The train is equipped with advanced features such as ergonomically designed berths, improved cushioning, automatic doors, and superior suspension for enhanced ride comfort. Safety systems include the indigenous Automatic Train Protection system (Kavach), an emergency talk-back system, and CCTV cameras in all coaches as details emerged.
"Minimum chargeable distance shall be 400 km. Only confirmed tickets shall be issued for this train. Accordingly, there shall be no provision for RAC/waitlisted/partially confirmed tickets. All available berths will be available from the day of Advance Reservation Period (ARP)," the Railway Board stated.
Quotas for women, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and duty pass holders will be maintained as per existing rules. No additional quotas are introduced for these trains, and only fully reimbursable passes are valid for ticket purchase. Concessional and complimentary passes that are not reimbursed are not accepted.
Other amenities include modern disinfection technology for sanitation, a driver cab with advanced controls, and an aerodynamic exterior for energy efficiency. The train is designed to run at a maximum speed of 180 kmph but will operate at up to 130 kmph for safety reasons following reports.
In comparison, the Rajdhani Express charges lower per-kilometre fares and does not operate on the Howrah-Guwahati route. The Vande Bharat Sleeper aims to set a new standard for overnight rail travel in India, offering improved comfort, safety, and reduced journey times as coverage revealed.
"The semi-high speed Vande Bharat sleeper trains are poised to become a benchmark for luxurious, comfortable and safe travel – a reputation Rajdhani Express trains have been enjoying for decades after their launch," the Railway Board circular noted.
