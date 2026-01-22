J&K: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical Students Will Be Allotted to Seven Colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) withdrew permission for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence to conduct its MBBS course for the 2025–26 academic year, leaving 50 students without a college.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations initially stated it could not conduct fresh counselling for these students. The government subsequently decided to relocate the affected students to seven government medical colleges across Jammu and Kashmir using supernumerary seats.