J&K: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical Students Will Be Allotted to Seven Colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) withdrew permission for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence to conduct its MBBS course for the 2025–26 academic year, leaving 50 students without a college.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations initially stated it could not conduct fresh counselling for these students. The government subsequently decided to relocate the affected students to seven government medical colleges across Jammu and Kashmir using supernumerary seats.
According to The Indian Express, the Board of Professional Entrance Examination reversed its earlier stance and called the students for counselling on 24 January. The students will be distributed among seven government medical colleges, with 22 seats in Kashmir and 28 in Jammu. The NMC’s withdrawal was based on deficiencies in infrastructure and operations at the college.
As highlighted by Scroll, the Board clarified that the creation and allocation of supernumerary seats is not within its mandate. The Board updated the data of all MBBS candidates, including the 50 from the affected college, on the Medical Counselling Committee portal by 31 December 2025, in line with national procedures.
An Indian Express report said that the NMC’s decision followed protests by right-wing groups regarding the demographic composition of the admitted students. Of the 50 students, 44 were Muslim and most were from Kashmir.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.