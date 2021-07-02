Fate Uncertain, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Meets Nadda, Amit Shah

Sources said that Rawat is willing to contest the bypolls to become an MLA to continue as chief minister till next year's Assembly polls but the central leadership explained to him that it will be difficult to hold bypolls within the six-month period as the poll body has stalled the poll process due to the pandemic.



An insider said that after the midnight meeting between Nadda, Shah, and Rawat, it seems that the message is loud and clear to the chief minister that it will be difficult for him to continue in office.