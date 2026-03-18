Uttarakhand’s ‘Mohammad’ Deepak Kumar Moves Court Over FIR

Uttarakhand resident Deepak Kumar, also known as ‘Mohammad’ Deepak, has filed a petition in the state High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him. The petition also requests a departmental inquiry into police officials for alleged failure to act against hate crimes. The case stems from an incident in January 2026, when Kumar intervened to protect an elderly Muslim shopkeeper from communal intimidation.
According to The Indian Express, Deepak Kumar and his friend Vijay Rawat were booked following a complaint by a Kotdwar resident. The FIR was filed after Kumar confronted a group harassing a 70-year-old shopkeeper, urging him to remove the word “Baba” from his shop’s name. Kumar’s response to the mob, identifying himself as ‘Mohammad Deepak’, was captured on video and widely circulated online.
As reported by Scroll, Kumar’s petition alleges that the FIR against him is partisan and that police failed to act against the mob despite having access to video evidence and details of the accused. The petition further claims that the police registered a case against unidentified persons, rather than those named in Kumar’s complaint, and did not take effective action against hate speech or threats.
In the petition, Kumar asserts that the police response was inadequate, stating that despite providing names, phone numbers, vehicle details, and video footage, no arrests or substantive investigation have occurred as coverage revealed. The petition describes the FIR as an attempt to harass and victimise Kumar and Rawat for intervening in a hate-driven incident and upholding constitutional values.
Kumar’s legal filing also highlights the impact on his livelihood, noting that his gym business has suffered significant losses due to the controversy and public attention as analysis showed. The petition states that Kumar has received voluntary monetary contributions from supporters nationwide, with all transactions reported to authorities for transparency.
“A detailed complaint (was lodged) at police station Kotdwar, naming the perpetrators, providing their phone numbers, vehicle details, and video footage of the hate speeches and threats. However, (the ASP) registered a lame and ineffective FIR against unidentified persons, despite the availability of clear evidence and identifications. No arrests, investigation or action have been taken against the named perpetrators to date, allowing the hate crimes to go unpunished,” the petition said.
The High Court has sought details of the financial transactions and asked the police to provide information on the cases registered against Kumar as reporting indicated. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on Thursday, with the court expected to review both the police response and the evidence submitted by Kumar.
Public reaction to the FIR has included criticism on social media, with many expressing support for Kumar’s actions in defending the shopkeeper and calling for accountability in the handling of hate crime complaints at the end of the proceedings.
“I am neither a Hindu, neither a Muslim, neither a Sikh, nor a Christian. First and foremost, I am a human being. Because after I die, I have to answer to God and to humanity, not to any religion,” Kumar stated in a video message.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.