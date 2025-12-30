Uttarakhand: At least 7 Dead, 11 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Almora

On 30 December 2025, a bus carrying 18 passengers lost control and fell into a gorge near Bhikiyasen in Almora district, Uttarakhand. Seven people were confirmed dead and eleven others sustained injuries. The bus, operated by Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, was en route to Ramnagar when the accident occurred.

Rescue teams from the district administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force reached the accident site. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.