'Uttam Nagar Still On High Alert, Over 100 Detained Since Eid': Delhi Police

Uttam Nagar in south-west Delhi has remained under heightened security since Eid, with police detaining more than 100 individuals as a preventive measure. The area has seen increased deployment of personnel and intensified vigilance following communal tensions that arose after a fatal incident earlier in March. Authorities have maintained these measures to ensure peace during ongoing religious festivals and in compliance with recent court directives.
According to Hindustan Times, senior Delhi Police officials confirmed on 24 March 2026 that the detentions included men, women, and children, primarily from outside Uttam Nagar. Most detainees were released after verification, and no local residents were among those picked up. The police stated that these actions were taken to prevent any escalation in law and order situations.
Security arrangements have been further strengthened in light of the Navratra festival and a high court order dated 19 March. Coverage revealed that over 1,500 police personnel have been deployed in the area. The police clarified that there were no incidents of violence or threats reported during Eid celebrations, and all gatherings remained peaceful.
In response to several videos circulating on social media platforms, police officials clarified that none of the footage showing clashes or protests originated from Uttam Nagar. Statements from authorities indicated that some videos were from other locations, including Palam and Mathura, and did not depict the current situation in Uttam Nagar. A senior officer stated, “We had no local-versus-police clashes here. Protesters were few and came at different times. One video showing Holi celebrations is old and not from Delhi.”
“From Eid on Saturday until now, we have detained over 100 people. Some were removed from the site and later released, while others were taken to the police station and released after a few hours. Most of them were men who had come from different parts of Delhi — Dwarka and west Delhi. There were also some people from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. No locals were picked up. We had already held meetings and everything was peaceful. There were no clashes or threats in the area on Eid,” a senior police officer said.
Local businesses have reported a decline in customer numbers due to the ongoing security measures. Shop owners noted that while footfall has decreased, the peaceful conduct of the festival was appreciated. Further details highlighted that some shops had temporarily closed following earlier unrest but have since reopened, with business gradually resuming under continued police presence.
Traffic congestion was observed in certain parts of Uttam Nagar, but police confirmed that there were no road blockades directly resulting from security arrangements or protests. Reporting indicated that the situation on the ground has remained calm, with only minimal gatherings and no ongoing demonstrations.
Police officials reiterated that the high alert status will continue as a precautionary measure. As details emerged, authorities emphasised their commitment to maintaining order and ensuring the safety of all residents during the festival period.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.