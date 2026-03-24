'Uttam Nagar Still On High Alert, Over 100 Detained Since Eid': Delhi Police

In response to several videos circulating on social media platforms, police officials clarified that none of the footage showing clashes or protests originated from Uttam Nagar. Statements from authorities indicated that some videos were from other locations, including Palam and Mathura, and did not depict the current situation in Uttam Nagar. A senior officer stated, “We had no local-versus-police clashes here. Protesters were few and came at different times. One video showing Holi celebrations is old and not from Delhi.”