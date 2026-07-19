US Hits Iran With Fresh Airstrikes After Two American Troops Killed in Jordan

Two United States service members were killed and one remains missing following Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks on a US base in Jordan.
The incident occurred amid a series of escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran, with both sides intensifying military actions after the collapse of a recent interim ceasefire agreement.
The US military confirmed the deaths and reported that several other personnel were injured during the attack.
According to The Indian Express, Iranian forces targeted multiple US and allied sites across the Middle East, including Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and a site in Bahrain.
The strikes resulted in fatalities, injuries, and significant damage to military infrastructure and civilian facilities, with video evidence confirming the impact on the Jordanian base.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the United States responded by launching a new wave of airstrikes against Iran, aiming to "swiftly punish" the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for the deaths of its service members.
US Central Command stated that the strikes were intended to degrade Iran's military capabilities and deter further attacks on American personnel and interests in the region.
Coverage revealed that the US airstrikes targeted surveillance sites, logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and naval assets in Iran.
Explosions were reported in several Iranian cities, including Sirik, Ahvaz, and Yazd, as the US sought to limit Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.
The latest updates indicated that four US service members were evacuated to hospitals in Jordan but have since been discharged, while others with minor injuries returned to duty.
The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed, and US officials stated that further information would be withheld until families were notified. The US death toll in the conflict has now reached 16, with over 430 wounded since hostilities resumed.
"Two US service members in Jordan were killed in action as US Central Command (Centcom) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing."
Analysis showed that the US strikes also aimed to maintain the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, which previously accounted for about 20 percent of global oil supplies.
The conflict has led to repeated attacks on critical infrastructure, including water desalination plants and oil facilities in Kuwait, causing injuries and operational disruptions.
Regional governments responded to the escalation by activating air defense systems and issuing public safety alerts. Jordan's military reported intercepting 10 Iranian missiles, while Bahrain and Kuwait implemented emergency measures following the attacks as details emerged.
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a statement warning the United States of "unforgettable lessons" if attacks continued, and Iranian officials announced the suspension of commitments under the interim ceasefire agreement.
The ongoing hostilities have resulted in significant casualties and infrastructure damage across the region, with both sides accusing each other of targeting civilian sites according to recent statements.
"Now that the American enemy is seeking to escalate the conflict thereby incurring even heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons in store for it," the statement said.
Further reporting indicated that the IRGC also claimed responsibility for incidents involving commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that ships using routes not approved by Iran would face consequences. The US has urged mariners to use alternative routes through Omani waters to avoid Iranian-controlled lanes.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.