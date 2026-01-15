ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

US to Suspend Immigrant Visa Processing For 75 Countries From 21 January

US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, citing public charge concerns.

The United States government has announced a suspension of immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries. The policy, set to take effect from 21 January 2026, will not impact non-immigrant visas such as tourist or business visas.

The decision is part of a broader immigration crackdown and is aimed at countries whose migrants are considered likely to become public charges in the US.

According to Scroll, the US State Department stated that the suspension targets countries whose migrants “take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates.” The freeze will remain in place until the US can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from its citizens. The directive follows a series of restrictive immigration measures implemented since President Donald Trump began his second term in January 2025.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the list of affected countries includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Russia, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, Nigeria, and several others across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

A report published by Deccan Herald carried the statement of State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggot, who said, "The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people."

The memo instructs consular officers to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses screening and vetting procedures. The policy also directs officers to consider applicants’ health, including certain medical conditions, as part of the eligibility assessment, The Deccan Herald reported.

Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.

