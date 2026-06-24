In a First, US Senate Passes Resolution Instructing Trump To Halt Iran Offensive

As highlighted by The Indian Express, Donald Trump criticized the Senate’s action, calling the resolution “poorly timed” and “meaningless.” He argued that the vote undermined his negotiating position with Iran and claimed it provided “aid and comfort” to the enemy. Trump stated, “So, I have Iran on the ropes, ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its president; and the US Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act vote, telling the number one sponsor of terror in the world that the United States doesn’t like what I am doing to them, and I must stop, and by so doing has provided aid and comfort the enemy.”