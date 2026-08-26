US Pauses Visa Appointments Worldwide Amid Trump's Immigration Crackdown

The United States has paused all visa appointments and interviews at embassies and consulates worldwide. The move is part of a broader immigration crackdown and coincides with the launch of a global training initiative for consular officers. The US State Department has not specified how long the pause will last, and applicants with scheduled interviews have been informed that their appointments will be rescheduled.
According to The Indian Express, the US State Department stated that the training aims to help consular officers screen applicants more consistently and identify those considered likely to become dependent on US public benefits. The department did not provide details on the duration of the training or when normal appointment scheduling would resume.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the pause is part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing immigration crackdown during his second term. The administration has also pursued aggressive deportation drives, visa and green card revocations, and rejection of applications on various grounds, including political opinions and participation in protests.
Officials indicated that the global training initiative is being implemented at all US embassies and consulates. The State Department has communicated to applicants that they will receive notice of new interview dates once the training is complete. The department emphasized that the training is designed to ensure visa applications are evaluated “comprehensively and consistently.”
Applicants worldwide are facing increased uncertainty as visa appointments are rescheduled. The State Department has not provided a specific timeline for the resumption of regular services, and the pause adds to existing delays in visa processing. Applicants have been told to await further instructions regarding new interview dates.
“Visa service appointments will be adjusted to accommodate the training, although the department did not provide a specific timeline for how long the changes would last,” a State Department spokesperson said.
Recent policy changes have also included new and increased fees for certain visa categories. Analysis showed that the Trump administration has introduced or proposed measures such as higher H-1B application fees, increased minimum wage requirements for foreign workers, and additional charges for student work programs. These changes are at various stages of planning and implementation.
Legal challenges have emerged in response to some of the administration’s immigration policies. Coverage revealed that a federal judge recently struck down a policy suspending immigrant visas for applicants from 75 countries, ruling that the Secretary of State had exceeded statutory authority. The administration has appealed the decision, and further legal scrutiny is expected.
Human rights groups have criticized the crackdown, citing concerns about discriminatory enforcement and the impact on ethnic minorities. The environment for both undocumented and legal immigrants has become more challenging as recent developments unfolded.
“The pause could add to uncertainty for applicants already facing long waits for US visa interviews and processing,” one report noted.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.