US Navy Begins Strait of Hormuz Blockade After US-Iran Talks Fail

As coverage revealed, the blockade is expected to have cascading effects beyond Iran, particularly impacting China, which is a major importer of Iranian oil. The US has indicated that freedom of navigation will not be impeded for vessels transiting to and from non-Iranian ports. However, the right of “visit and search” will be exercised, allowing US forces to inspect vessels and determine their eligibility to proceed. Experts have noted that this could inflict significant economic damage on Iran by denying it oil export revenue, while also creating challenges for countries reliant on Iranian oil.