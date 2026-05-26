US Launches ‘Self-Defence’ Strikes on Iran Missile Sites Amid Shaky Ceasefire

On 26 May the US military carried out self-defence strikes on missile launch sites and boats attempting to lay mines in southern Iran. The operation occurred near Bandar Abbas, a strategic port city on the Strait of Hormuz.
The US Central Command stated that the strikes were intended to protect American forces from threats posed by Iranian units. The ceasefire between the US and Iran, in place since April, remained officially unbroken following the incident.
According to The Guardian, US officials emphasised that the strikes did not signal an end to the ceasefire, describing the action as defensive and restrained.
Iranian media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, but later statements from local authorities indicated that the situation was under control and there was no cause for public concern.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the US Central Command spokesperson, Tim Hawkins, stated that the strikes were conducted to protect US troops from threats posed by Iranian forces. The incident occurred as negotiations between Washington and Tehran continued, with both sides expressing cautious optimism but acknowledging significant obstacles to a comprehensive peace agreement.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the strikes targeted missile sites and mine-laying boats near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global oil and gas supplies. Iranian state media confirmed explosions in the area, but officials later declared the situation stable.
The US military reiterated its commitment to restraint during the ongoing ceasefire, and there was no immediate indication that the truce had been compromised.
Market reaction to the renewed hostilities was swift, with the Indian rupee opening 0.16 percent lower against the US dollar and share indices such as the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex falling in early trade. Brent crude oil prices rose by 2 percent to approximately $98 per barrel, reflecting investor concerns over the stability of Middle East energy supplies.
“US forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” said Tim Hawkins, US Central Command spokesperson.
Further details indicated that the US military targeted both missile launch sites and Iranian boats allegedly attempting to deploy naval mines. The operation was described as a response to specific threats against American personnel, with US officials maintaining that restraint was exercised despite the heightened tensions.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict continued in parallel, with US President Donald Trump stating that negotiations were “proceeding nicely.”
However, he also insisted that any agreement should include broader regional commitments, such as the participation of additional countries in the Abraham Accords, which aim to normalise relations with Israel.
Regional dynamics remained complex as coverage revealed, with Iranian officials confirming ongoing talks in Doha but cautioning that a final agreement was not imminent.
The ceasefire, in effect since 8 April, has been tested by repeated incidents, but both sides have so far avoided a complete breakdown in negotiations.
“It is correct to say that we have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the issues under discussion. But to say that this means the signing of an agreement is imminent—no one can make such a claim,” said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open “one way or another,” underscoring the strategic importance of the region.
The US administration faces domestic pressure to secure a deal that addresses both security concerns and economic stability, while Iran has linked the opening of the strait to broader regional ceasefire arrangements.
Negotiations are ongoing, with both sides navigating complex diplomatic, security, and economic considerations as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.