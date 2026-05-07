US and Iran Closing in on 14-Point Memo to End War, Deal Negotiations Advance

As reported by The Hindu, US President Donald Trump has paused “Project Freedom,” a military operation intended to secure shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, citing progress in negotiations.

Trump has warned that if Iran does not agree to the terms, military action could resume at a higher intensity. Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed it is reviewing the US proposal and will communicate its decision through mediators.

“Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran,” President Donald Trump stated on social media.

Both sides have agreed to a 30-day period for further negotiations if the memorandum is signed. Iran’s formal response to the US proposal is expected within the next 24 to 48 hours.