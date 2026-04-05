Second Pilot From F-15 Shot Down in Iran Rescued By US Military: Trump

The second crew member of a US F-15E fighter jet, downed over Iran, has been rescued and both the airman and the extraction team are now confirmed to be safely out of Iranian territory. The rescue followed days of intense search operations involving both US and Iranian forces, after the aircraft was shot down near the Iraqi border. The incident occurred amid heightened hostilities between the United States and Iran, with both sides exchanging threats and military actions across the region.
According to Hindustan Times, US President Donald Trump confirmed the successful extraction, stating, “We got him,” after the crew member and the rescue team exited Iran. The operation followed the downing of the F-15E jet, which had prompted a large-scale search involving US special forces and aerial assets. Iranian officials had previously announced a reward for the capture of the missing pilot, urging civilians to assist in the search.
As reported by Financial Express, the search for the missing pilot extended over three days, with both military and civilian participants combing remote areas of southwestern Iran. Tehran had shot down two US warplanes and called on residents to turn in the “enemy pilot” for a reward. The rescue operation unfolded as President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, threatening severe consequences if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Iran’s central military command dismissed Trump’s ultimatum as “a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action.” General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi warned that any escalation would result in severe retaliation, stating, “the gates of hell will open for you.” The US, meanwhile, maintained pressure with ongoing military operations and public statements regarding the fate of the missing airman.
As noted in an article by Scroll, the second crew member was recovered after a “heavy firefight,” according to an unidentified US government official. The official indicated that while the airman had been rescued, the extraction team’s safety was not immediately assured, though subsequent reports confirmed their successful exit from Iran. The search and rescue mission was complicated by ongoing hostilities and the presence of armed civilians in the area.
Reporting indicated that both the US and Iran traded threats to unleash “hell” as the search for the missing airman continued. Iranian state media reported casualties from US-Israeli airstrikes in the same region, while unverified videos showed large groups of civilians mobilizing to assist in the search. The US military deployed helicopters and specialized aircraft, facing resistance from local armed groups and Iranian forces.
The rescue operation was further complicated by the involvement of local tribes and civilians, who reportedly fired on US helicopters attempting to land in the mountainous region as coverage revealed. Iranian authorities expanded the search area and offered financial incentives for the capture of the missing pilot, while emphasizing their commitment to treating captives with dignity and respect.
“Be sure your sons are more in danger with DJ Trump than in custody in Iran. Pray he’s kept captive by Iran than found by US rescue teams,” the Iranian embassy stated in response to a US woman’s social media post regarding her missing son.
US special forces faced significant challenges during the extraction, including hostile fire from both Iranian military and local groups. The rescue team utilized low-flying helicopters and coordinated with aerial assets to locate and retrieve the downed airman following reports of increased activity near the crash site. The operation resulted in minor injuries to some crew members but ultimately succeeded in bringing the pilot to safety.
Iranian diplomatic missions reiterated their stance on the humane treatment of prisoners of war, referencing historical precedents and emphasizing the country’s adherence to international norms at the end of official statements. The incident has further strained US-Iran relations, with both sides continuing to issue warnings and prepare for potential escalation in the region.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.