'Consequences Like Never Before': US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz

The United States military on 10 March 2026 destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. The action followed reports that Iran was attempting to mine the strategic waterway, which is a critical route for global oil shipments.
The incident occurred during heightened conflict in West Asia, with both US and Iranian officials issuing strong warnings and statements regarding the security of the strait and the potential consequences of further escalation.
According to Financial Express, the US military confirmed the destruction of the Iranian vessels and stated that President Donald Trump demanded the immediate removal of any mines, warning of "military consequences at a level never seen before" if Iran failed to comply. The Pentagon reported a significant expenditure on munitions in the initial days of the conflict, while Iran claimed substantial civilian casualties from US and Israeli strikes.
As reported by The Hindu, the US military action was prompted by intelligence indicating Iranian efforts to mine the Strait of Hormuz, which has led to a near-closure of the waterway. President Donald Trump reiterated that any mines placed must be removed immediately, and he announced the destruction of ten inactive mine-laying boats, with further actions possible if threats persisted.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the US released video footage of the destroyed vessels and emphasized the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20% of global oil is shipped. The American military's actions were accompanied by warnings from President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who promised intensified strikes if Iran continued its activities in the region.
"If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before," President Donald Trump stated, according to official communications.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, the Strait of Hormuz is a narrow and congested maritime chokepoint, making it particularly vulnerable during conflict. The report detailed the challenges faced by US forces in clearing mines and securing the passage, noting that only a handful of tankers have attempted the transit since the escalation began, compared to the usual daily average prior to the conflict.
Coverage revealed that the US has not escorted any commercial oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, despite earlier claims by the US Secretary of Energy. The clarification came as the conflict disrupted global petroleum supply chains, with energy producers in the Gulf region reporting operational suspensions and force majeure declarations due to attacks and security concerns.
US officials confirmed military action against Iranian vessels following reports that Iran was deploying mines using small boats. Intelligence estimates cited in the report indicated that Iran possesses thousands of naval mines of various origins, and the US response included the use of advanced missile capabilities to target any ship attempting to mine the strait.
"Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait. They will be dealt with quickly and violently. BEWARE!" President Trump warned in a public statement.
Iranian officials have denied seeking a ceasefire and have stated their intent to resist external pressure, while the US has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the security of the Strait of Hormuz as tensions persist. The conflict has resulted in significant disruptions to oil and gas markets, with global prices fluctuating in response to developments in the region.
The US military released footage of the destroyed Iranian vessels and stated that further operations would continue as necessary as details emerged. Iranian leaders have issued statements rejecting dialogue and warning of continued resistance, while the US and its allies monitor the situation for further escalation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.