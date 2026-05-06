US To Close Consulate In Pakistan's Peshawar Over 'Safety Concerns' of Staff

The United States government has announced the phased closure of its consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan. The decision was made to ensure the safety of diplomatic personnel. Following the closure, diplomatic engagement with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region will be managed by the US Embassy in Islamabad. The US administration has stated that its policy priorities in Pakistan will remain unchanged despite the reduction in physical presence in Peshawar.
According to Deccan Herald, the US Department of State confirmed the phased closure and clarified that responsibility for diplomatic activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would shift to Islamabad. The State Department spokesperson emphasised that the move reflects a commitment to both the safety of diplomatic staff and efficient resource management.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the US will continue to engage with officials and the public in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through its embassy and other diplomatic posts in Pakistan. The statement reiterated that the US remains dedicated to advancing bilateral relations and fostering economic and security ties in the region.
Coverage revealed that the US Mission to Pakistan will maintain its presence in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, ensuring ongoing diplomatic engagement. The phased closure is not expected to affect the US administration’s broader policy objectives in Pakistan.
"This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management," the US State Department spokesperson stated, as cited in official communications.
The consulate in Peshawar has historically served as a key point of contact for US engagement in northwestern Pakistan. Reporting indicated that, despite the closure, the US will continue efforts to promote regional security and economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Diplomatic sources noted that the closure comes amid ongoing security challenges in the region. Further details confirmed that the US administration’s engagement strategy will adapt to the new operational structure, with no interruption in core diplomatic functions.
"The Department, through the US Mission to Pakistan, remains dedicated to advancing the US-Pakistan relationship through our remaining diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore," the spokesperson added.
US officials have not specified a timeline for the complete closure but have assured that the transition will be managed to minimise disruption. The phased approach is designed to allow for continued diplomatic activity and support for US citizens in the region as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.