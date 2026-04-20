US Citizens Detained At Srinagar Airport Over Suspected Device; Released Later

On 20 April 2026, two US citizens were detained at Srinagar International Airport after security personnel discovered a device suspected to be a satellite communicator in the luggage of one of the travellers. The individuals were travelling from Srinagar to Delhi and were intercepted during a routine security check. Both were handed over to local police for further investigation. Authorities confirmed that the individuals were not arrested but detained for questioning regarding the device.
According to Hindustan Times, the detained individuals included a US national from Montana and a companion originally from Kolkata, now residing in the United States. The device in question was initially suspected to be a satellite phone, which is restricted in Jammu and Kashmir without prior authorisation under Indian security regulations.
As reported by Hindustan Times, police officials clarified after a preliminary investigation that the device was not a satellite phone but a GPS device. The device is used for map location purposes, particularly in areas with limited mobile network coverage. No suspicious items were found in the luggage of either individual during the search.
Officials stated that the two travellers were detained for questioning as a precautionary measure, and no First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them as details emerged. The police in charge of the Humhama post, M Adil, confirmed that the investigation was routine and that the individuals would be released soon, as nothing suspicious was found.
Airport security procedures in India, especially in sensitive regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, require travellers to obtain written permission from the Department of Telecommunications before carrying or using satellite communication devices. Coverage revealed that unauthorised possession of such devices can result in detention, arrest, and seizure under the Indian Telegraph Act and related security rules.
“There is no FIR as we have found nothing suspicious so far. We were conducting the routine investigation,” said M Adil, in charge of the Humhama police post.
The detained US national and his companion were reportedly cooperative during the questioning process. Following reports, authorities emphasised that the device was not a prohibited satellite phone but a GPS device, and the purpose of the travellers’ visit was also under review as part of standard protocol.
No charges were filed, and the individuals were expected to be released after completion of the inquiry at the conclusion of the investigation. The incident highlights the strict enforcement of communication device regulations at Indian airports, particularly in regions with heightened security concerns.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.