8 Killed As US Air Force B-52 Bomber Crashes In California Shortly After Takeoff

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California’s Mojave Desert on 15 June 2026. All eight people on board were killed. The incident occurred at approximately 11:20 am local time during a routine test mission. Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched, and the airfield was closed to all incoming flights. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.