8 Killed As US Air Force B-52 Bomber Crashes In California Shortly After Takeoff

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California’s Mojave Desert on 15 June 2026. All eight people on board were killed. The incident occurred at approximately 11:20 am local time during a routine test mission. Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched, and the airfield was closed to all incoming flights. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.
According to The Indian Express, the B-52 was carrying eight people, exceeding the standard operational crew of five, as it was engaged in a test flight. The aircraft burst into flames upon impact, sending a large plume of black smoke visible for miles across the Mojave Desert. The base confirmed that the crash was not survivable and suspended all non-commercial visitor passes to focus on emergency operations.
As reported by Financial Express, video footage and images from the scene showed a massive explosion and thick black smoke rising from the crash site. Colonel James Hayes, deputy commander of the 412th Test Wing, described the accident as "tragic and unsurvivable." He confirmed that those on board included military personnel, government civilians, and contractors. The airfield was shut down, and all inbound aircraft were diverted.
As theobserverpost.com stated in an article, Boeing, the manufacturer of the B-52, confirmed that two of its employees were among those killed. The company is in contact with the families of the deceased. The crash occurred within the base perimeter, about 95 km north of Los Angeles. Emergency teams responded immediately, and rescue and recovery operations were launched at once.
Aerial footage showed a charred, smouldering patch of desert roughly the size of a football field, with emergency vehicles at the site’s perimeter. The B-52, an eight-engine, jet-powered aircraft, was on a routine test mission when it went down. The aircraft is valued at approximately $85 million and is capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional weapons.
“Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable,” Edwards Air Force Base stated, adding that emergency response personnel were on the scene and working to account for all personnel.
Coverage revealed that the B-52 Stratofortress has been a key component of the US military’s long-range strike capability since its introduction in 1955. The aircraft can carry up to 70,000 pounds of weapons and has a range of approximately 8,800 miles without refuelling. The B-52 remains one of the most versatile long-range bombers in the US Air Force fleet.
Details provided in subsequent reporting confirm that this is the first fatal B-52 crash since 2008. The previous incident in 2016 saw all crew members survive. The current investigation is expected to take several months, with preliminary analysis ongoing as the site is secured and debris examined.
Further information from related briefings underscores the significance of the B-52 in US strategic operations, including its use in conflicts from Vietnam to Operation Desert Storm. The aircraft is operated from bases such as Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana under Air Force Global Strike Command.
Colonel James Hayes stated, “Those on board included uniformed military personnel, government civilians and government contractors. The aircraft was carrying out a test mission when it crashed.”
Additional details emerged regarding the emergency response, with the base suspending all non-essential activities to prioritise rescue and recovery. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and officials have warned that determining the exact cause could take several months.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.