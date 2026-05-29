US Accuses Iran Of Ceasefire Breach After Kuwait Missile Attack

On 28 May, the United States military accused Iran of violating the ongoing ceasefire by launching a missile attack on Kuwait. The incident occurred amid ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran to extend their truce, with both sides exchanging strikes and raising concerns about the stability of the ceasefire agreement. Kuwait’s military confirmed it had faced a missile and drone attack but did not specify the targets or provide casualty figures.
According to The Hindu, the US Central Command described the Iranian missile attack on Kuwait as an “egregious ceasefire violation.”
The statement noted that the attack followed the launch of five one-way attack drones by Iranian forces in and near the Strait of Hormuz, all of which were intercepted by US forces. The US military also reported preventing a sixth drone launch.
As reported by Deccan Herald, both the United States and Iran accused each other of violating the truce, highlighting the volatility of the situation. The accusations came as negotiators from both countries were working towards a 60-day extension of the ceasefire, pending approval from US President Donald Trump.
As Hindustan Times stated in an article, the US administration reiterated its warning that it would not hesitate to take action against any entity involved in supporting Iran’s military activities, including those related to oil trade. The US also imposed new sanctions targeting Iran’s oil and petrochemical sectors, aiming to cut off revenue streams that could fund further military operations.
The ceasefire, which began in April 2026, has been tested by several incidents, including the recent exchange of strikes between the US and Iran. Details provided indicate that the US military’s accusation followed its own strike on a ground control station in Iran’s southern port area of Bandar Abbas, after which Iran reportedly targeted an American air base in response.
“This egregious ceasefire violation by Iran occurred hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a clear threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz,” the US Central Command said in a statement.
Negotiations to extend the ceasefire have continued despite these escalations. Coverage revealed that the proposed 60-day extension is intended to provide a framework for further engagement on unresolved issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and regional security concerns.
Iran’s response to the US accusations included condemnation of American strikes on its territory and a reaffirmation of its right to defend national sovereignty. Analysis showed that Iran’s official position is that the text of the ceasefire extension agreement has not yet been finalized, and any final announcement will be made publicly once confirmed.
Kuwait, which has previously come under fire from Iran and Iranian-backed groups, did not immediately attribute responsibility for the latest attack. Reporting indicated that the incident has heightened regional tensions and added urgency to ongoing diplomatic efforts.
“Kuwait said it faced a missile and drone attack on Thursday as the shaky ceasefire in the Iran war was again challenged after the United States conducted strikes targeting Iran and Tehran said it responded with an attack of its own,” the report stated.
Amid these developments, the international community has called for restraint and a return to negotiations. Further updates confirm that the ceasefire extension and related diplomatic efforts remain contingent on approval from President Donald Trump, with both sides maintaining their respective positions on recent military actions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.